Three EKU players and three athletics staff test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ)- Three Eastern Kentucky University student-athletes and three athletics employees have tested positive for coronavirus, according to Vice President and Director of Athletics Matt Roan.

“The health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff are our primary concern. We value our entire campus community’s privacy and will limit information that could further identify any individual,” Roan said.

He added the players and staff have been isolated and the department is changing schedules as necessary for voluntary workouts.

Roan also said EKU is working with the Madison County Health Department to do contact tracing and hired a specialty contractor to do professional cleaning to the standards set in guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.