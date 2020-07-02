Most plan to play it safe during the Fourth of July

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The resurgence of the coronavirus across the country is casting a dark shadow over Fourth of July celebrations.

Health experts are cautioning that if people are going to get together, keep the group small and be outdoors and follow the other safety guidelines that are already in place.

- Advertisement -

People at Jacobson Park in Lexington say they want to celebrate, but this year, from their own backyards.

“My plans are to be with my friends, have fun, do fireworks, chill, lay back – don’t be with a big crowd,” say Mystery Fulz.

“We’ll probably do our own fireworks, have our own cookout – hamburgers, hotdogs – kinda hanging around the house,” says Alicia Metz.

They say the pandemic isn’t over, and the threat of catching the coronavirus is still very real.

“All the stuff that’s going on – people passing away,” says Keith Bailey. “You never know. Tomorrow is not promised to anyone.

The CDC advises against gathering in large groups, but encourages social distancing and wearing masks.

Jonathan Richardson says he plans to be with his family, but he might venture outdoors. He says he’s not worried about the coronavirus.

“It doesn’t scare me because, ya know, I have faith,” says Richardson. “I know that I’ll be okay.”

But some people, like Metz and her family, say it’s too risky.

“My fiancé has cancer, and we just found out my daughter has polycystic kidney disease,” says Metz. Thus, she says they’ll be avoiding crowds at all costs.

Despite differences, they both wish everyone a happy Fourth of July.