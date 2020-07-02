Lead content forces recall of Chinese-made Cub Scout pin

The pin’s face and shaft contain levels of lead that exceed the content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues, according to the recall notice.
The pins were sold exclusively at Boy Scouts of America retail stores and authorized distributors nationwide and online at www.scoutshop.org from April 2016 through January 2020 for about $1.
Consumers should take the recalled pin away from children and return the pin to any Boy Scouts of America retail store or contact Boy Scout of America’s National Distribution Center for a full refund, including shipping, or for a merchandise credit, according to the recall.
Consumers also can contact the Boy Scouts of America at 800-323-0736 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.scoutshop.org and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.