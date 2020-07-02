Kentucky River Foothills bus service returns July 6

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A valuable transportation service across several suburban and rural counties is returning.

Kentucky River Foothills Development Council announced that beginning

Monday, July 6, Foothills Express will resume its public, deviated-fixed transportation routes as well as the Madison County Connector Route.

The public routes include the Berea Bus Service, Richmond Transit Service (Bus A/B), and the Winchester-Clark County Transit Service.

These services will resume with precautions to ensure the safety of employees and passengers, the agency said in a release.

All services on the routes will be free during the month of July, but eating will be limited.

Foothills Express is following the newly suggested 3-foot social distancing industry-wide standard. Seats will be labeled with tape to designate safe, social distancing and ask that all passengers comply with the guidelines, which will help ensure Foothills Express maintains healthy re-opening operations.

Guidelines for passengers:

• Passengers will not exchange money with the driver.

• Passengers must maintain a minimum of three (3) feet of physical, social distancing

between passengers seated in transit vehicles.

• Passengers must comply with designated, staggered seating arrangements, identifiable

by taped areas on the bus.

• Passengers must wear a face covering (the CDC recommends that face coverings should

not be used on children under 2).

In addition to these guidelines, drivers will be thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting vehicles

throughout the day. Drivers will also wear masks.