Area residents named to state commissions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:
Appointed Matthew Price, Elaine Walker, and Matthew Linville as members of the Governors Postsecondary Education Nominating Committee.
- Matthew Price of Murray is a doctor at Primary Care Medical Center. He replaces Melvin Henley, whose term expired. Mr. Price shall serve for a term expiring April 14, 2026.
- Elaine Walker of Bowling Green is a former Secretary of State and Mayor of Bowling Green. She replaces D.J. Johnson, whose term expired. Ms. Walker shall serve for a term expiring April 14, 2026.
- Matthew Linville of Louisville is the owner of J.Y. Legner Associates, Inc. He replaces Marianne Butler, who was not Senate confirmed. Mr. Linville shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending April 14, 2026.
Appointed Alex Boone as a member and Vice Chair of the Kentucky Horse Park Commission.
- Alex Boone of Lexington is a construction aggregate for The Lexington Quarry. He replaces Richard Broadbent, whose term expired. Mr. Boone shall serve for a term expiring May 24, 2024 and shall also serve as Vice Chair of the Commission.
Appointed Shane Young and Courtney Baxter as members of the Prosecutors Advisory Council. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed Christopher Cohron.
- Shane Young of Cecilia replaces Jackie Steele.
- Courtney Baxter of Crestwood replaces Robert Sanders.
- Christopher Cohron of Bowling Green has been reappointed.
Appointed Amy Miller as a member of the State Board of Accountancy.
- Amy Miller of Harlan is the owner of Amy T Miller CPA PLLC. She replaces Albert Harris, whose term expired. Ms. Miller shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024.
Appointed Alvin Garrison and Linda Sublett-Buckner as members of the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed Edward White.
- Alvin Garrison of Covington is the superintendent of Covington Independent Public Schools. He replaces Eric Jackson, whose term expired. Mr. Garrison shall serve for a term expiring June 8, 2023.
- Linda Sublett-Buckner of Glasgow is retired. She replaces John Chenault, whose term expired. Ms. Sublett-Buckner shall serve for a term expiring June 8, 2023.
- Edward White of Louisville shall serve for a term expiring June 8, 2023.
Appointed Hunter Bryant and Casey Tinsley-White as members of the Kentucky Board of Interpreters for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.
- Hunter Bryant of Fort Mitchell is a self-employed interpreter. She replaces Tammy Parks, who has resigned. Ms. Bryant shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending October 1, 2022.
- Casey Tinsley-White of Louisville is an ASL Medical Interpreter at University of Louisville Health. She replaces Rachel Morgan, whose term expired. Ms. Tinsley-White shall serve for a term expiring October 1, 2023.
Appointed Shontelle Adams as a member of the Veterans Program Trust Fund Board of Directors. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed David Rummler.
- Colonel Shontelle Adams of Louisville is a human resource officer at LG&E & KU Energy. He replaces Carlos Pugh, whose term expired. Col. Adams shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2023.
- David Rummler of St. Matthews shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2023.
Appointed Alexander Barnett as a member of the Kentucky Transportation Center Advisory Board.
- Judge Alexander Barnett of Cynthiana is the County Judge Executive in Harrison County. He replaces Orbery Gritton, whose term expired. Judge Barnett shall serve for a term expiring August 10, 2022.