A little bit goes a long way for Pulaski County agency

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – It may not seem like much but a small amount will go along way for a Pulaski County agency’s efforts to expand telehealth services for mental health clients.

The Adanta Group was awarded $6,327 from the Federal Communications Commission as part of billions in federal dollars approved in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the FCC, the Adanta Group can use the CARES Act funds to purchase laptop computers and cameras to increase its mental health services for current and new patients.

“The CARES Act is providing needed resources to help expand the reach of healthcare heroes, including those at the Adanta Group, as they safely care for at-risk Kentuckians,” U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell said in announcing the grant.

“As a community mental health center with limited resources, the Adanta Group serves as the critical safety net for our region’s most vulnerable citizens,” said Tracie R. Horton, MBA, CEO/Executive Director of Adanta Group. “These funds will assist our agency in reaching clients with limited resources while enabling existing clients to keep doctor and therapist appointments without expensive travel. Telehealth services also limit client and staff exposure to COVID-19.”