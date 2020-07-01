Voter registration began to increase in May, state says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Voter registration crept up across the state in May as reopening from the coronavirus shutdowns made it easier for voters to register, Secretary of State Michael G. Adams said Wednesday.

And Democrats continue to lead the numbers in the state.

The state’s total number of registered voters increased to 3,476,391 as of May 31, Adams said.

This number reflects an increase of 7,744, or 0.22% more registered voters than reported on April 30.

Democratic registrants continue to represent just more than 48 percent of the electorate with 1,677,777 registered voters. Democratic registration increased by 140 since April 30, a 0.01 percent increase.

Republican registrants total 1,491,224, or almost 43 percent of voters, with an increase of 6,886 registered voters, a gain of 0.46 percent since April 30.

Almost 9 percent of voters are listed under other affiliations, which saw an increase of 718 registrants, or a 0.23 percent uptick.

“As the state reopens, I hope people will be more apt, and able, to engage in voter registration,” said Adams.

Complete registration statistics are available on the State Board of Elections website.