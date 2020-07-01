KSP: Inmate dies while on work detail

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of an inmate from the Bell County Detention Center who fell ill and died while mowing grass for the City of Pineville.
Investigators say 40-year old Freddie Daniels, of Pineville, was on the grass mowing detail in the Wallsend community Wednesday morning when he suffered a medical emergency and stopped breathing.
KSP says CPR was performed at the scene before Daniels was taken by ambulance to Pineville Community Health Center where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to try to determine the cause and manner of death.