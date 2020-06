LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 26-year old man disappeared last Thursday in Laurel County and hasn’t been seen since, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Devin Pennington was last seen on Bert Reams Road around 7:30 a.m. on June 25, 2020.

- Advertisement -

Investigators say he may be in a silver Chevrolet Cruze.

Anyone with information about Pennington’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.