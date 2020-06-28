Robber armed with knife hits liquor store

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Danville Police are looking for a knife-wielding man who they say robbed a liquor store late Saturday night.

According to police, at about 11:00 p.m., officers were sent to Liquor Mart at 158 Jane Trail in response to an armed robbery.

Store employees told investigators a man, approximately 5’9”- 5’11,” wearing a dark gray hoodie and blue jeans, entered the business, “brandished a knife and demanded money.”

He then took-off in an unknown direction, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact the Danville Police Department at 859-238-1220 and ask for the on-duty supervisor. Information can also be submitted to tips@danvilleky.gov.

Detective Mullins and Officer Daugherty are investigating.