Robber armed with knife hits liquor store

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Danville Police are looking for a knife-wielding man who they say robbed a liquor store late Saturday night.
According to police, at about 11:00 p.m., officers were sent to Liquor Mart at 158 Jane Trail in response to an armed robbery.
Store employees told investigators a man, approximately 5’9”- 5’11,” wearing a dark gray hoodie and blue jeans, entered the business, “brandished a knife and demanded money.”
He then took-off in an unknown direction, according to police.
Anyone with information should contact the Danville Police Department at 859-238-1220 and ask for the on-duty supervisor. Information can also be submitted to tips@danvilleky.gov.
Detective Mullins and Officer Daugherty are investigating.