UPDATE: Family releases statement after UK graduate fatally shot amid protest

UPDATE: Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 2:56 p.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WTVQ) – Police in Kentucky say a suspect is in custody in the death of a man who was fatally shot amid a protest over the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder says the suspect is hospitalized and being interviewed by homicide investigators.

The suspect’s name was not released, and no charges were immediately filed.

The shooting occurred Saturday night at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville.

The Jefferson County coroner’s office identified the victim as 27-year-old Tyler Charles Gerth of Louisville. According to WHAS-TV in Louisville, Gerth was a graduate of Trinity High School and the University of Kentucky.

Gerth’s family released this statement to WHAS-TV:

“Tyler Gerth (27), was a beloved son, cherished little brother, adored uncle to seven nieces and nephews and a trusted friend. We are devastated that his life was taken was from us far too soon. Tyler was incredibly kind, tender hearted and generous, holding deep convictions and faith. It was this sense of justice that drove Tyler to be part of the peaceful demonstrations advocating for the destruction of the systemic racism within our society’s systems. This, combined with his passion of photography led to a strong need within him to be there, documenting the movement, capturing and communicating the messages of peace and justice. While we cannot fathom this life without our happy, inquisitive, hardworking, funny, precious Tyler, we pray that his death would be a turning point and catalyst for peace in the city he loved so much. We ask for your prayers and that the Lord would draw close in our sorrow, but we also ask that his death is not just another statistic of senseless violence. “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only light can do that.”

UPDATE: Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 1:18 p.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WTVQ) – Police in Kentucky have identified a man who was fatally shot amid a protest over the killing of Breonna Taylor.

The Jefferson County coroner’s office says 27-year-old Tyler Charles Gerth of Louisville died of a gunshot wound Saturday night. Reports of shots fired at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville came in around 9 p.m. WHAS-TV in Louisville reports Gerth was a graduate of Trinity High School and the University of Kentucky.

A second shooting victim was found across the street. That person was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

On Sunday, several dozen people gathered at the park. Police arrived to hand out flyers that said overnight camping and cooking at the site is banned, but protesters will be allowed to gather.

UPDATE: Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 1:08 p.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Several dozen people have gathered at a park in downtown Louisville where a man had been shot and killed amid a protest over the killing of Breonna Taylor.

A few Louisville police officers arrived Sunday to hand out flyers that said overnight camping and cooking at the site is banned, but protesters will be allowed to continue gathering during the day.

Police removed tents from the site and told protesters they could pick them up at a separate location.

Louisville police said reports of shots fired at Jefferson Square Park came in around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Original story below POSTED 1:50 p.m. June 27,2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Louisville Metro Police Department confirms one person died after a shooting at a Black Lives Matter protest Downtown Saturday.

Police say it happened around 9 p.m. in Jefferson Square Park.

Witnesses told our ABC affiliate WHAS 11 they heard multiple gunshots.

Police said in addition to the one person who died, another was also hit, but is expected to be okay.

The park was cleared to secure the area so detectives could investigate.

A shooter has not been identified.

LMPD is expected to give an update Sunday morning.

WHAS 11’s Jessie Cohen was there. She tweeted video from someone nearby when the shots went off.