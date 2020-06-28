Bars, pools can reopen and in-person visitation at long-term care facilities resume Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – More coronavirus restrictions will be eased Monday, June 29 in Kentucky as the next phase of ‘Healthy at Work’ begins.

Beginning Monday, bars can reopen. Gatherings of 50 people or less will be allowed.

Bars will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity and restaurants, which currently are limited to 33 percent capacity, also can got to 50 percent.

Public and private swimming pools can reopen. New safety guidelines apply to pools operated by communities, subdivisions, apartment complexes, clubs, camps, schools, institutions, parks, hotels and recreational areas.

Limits apply on the number of people allowed in the swimming area, which is based on the size of the pool and area. Social distancing must be practiced along with other requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In-person visitation at long-term care facilities can resume with restrictions on Monday. Visitations will be allowed at some assisted living and personal care homes.

According to state guidelines, visitors will be required to wear masks, wash their hands before and after the visit, have their temperature checked and practice social distancing.

Facilities are required to create designated visitation areas, schedule visits and limit visitors to two per resident. After a visit, anyone who had contact with the visitor must be immediately screened.

Facilities will also be allowed to resume group activities of ten or fewer people, communal dining and off-site appointments.

In-person visitation at nursing homes and in intermediate care facilities for people with intellectual disabilities is scheduled to resume July 15, 2020.

For a detailed list of Kentucky’s reopening schedule and related restrictions, click here.