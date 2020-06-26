UK Cheerleading releases tryout information

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The criteria and process for tryouts for the Kentucky cheerleading squad were announced on Friday by head coach Ryan Martin O’Connor.

The tryouts begin immediately and will be held virtually due to the university’s COVID-19 restrictions. Interested applicants should assemble a tryout video, then upload that video to YouTube. The tryout video should include the applicant participating in these categories: intro; fight song and cheer; standing tumbling; running tumbling; gameday/IME stunts; and elite stunts. More information is available at UKathletics.com/tryouts.

Upon completion of the YouTube tryout video, applicants should visit UKathletics.com/tryouts where they can fill out the cheerleading tryout questionnaire. Within that questionnaire, applicants will be able to submit the link to their personal tryout videos, as well as other identifying information.

The deadline for submitting all materials is Friday, July 3. Rosters for the Blue and White teams will be announced once the tryout judges and coaches have made their final decisions.

For more information on the UK cheerleading squad, visit ukathletics.com/cheer and following the squad on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.