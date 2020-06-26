Participating owners approved to attend Keeneland’s Summer Meet

Keeneland has been granted approval to permit a limited number of participating owners to attend the upcoming Summer Meet, to be held July 8-12.

LEXINGTON, KY (Keeneland PR) – Keeneland has been granted approval to permit a limited number of participating owners to attend the upcoming Summer Meet, to be held July 8-12.

Keeneland officials collaborated with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and state public health officials to develop a plan that ensures the safety of horsemen and track employees under the Healthy at Work guidelines.

“We are pleased to be able to welcome owners to Keeneland to watch their horses run during the Summer Meet,” Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason said. “We thank Gov. Beshear and state and local health officials for their counsel and support as we remain vigilant about the safety of participants and Keeneland staff during this next phase of our reopening process. Our team has done a tremendous job of creating a plan that spreads seating for owners safely throughout the facility, allowing inside and outside accommodations so they can comfortably view the races. It’s quite an accomplishment for these unprecedented times.”

As previously announced, due to restrictions resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Keeneland’s Summer Meet will be held without spectators.

“While we would love nothing more than to see our fans fill the stands, unfortunately at this time we are not confident we can maintain the recommended safety guidelines and also deliver the quality racing experience our fans expect of Keeneland,” Thomason said. “We are working closely with health officials to allow spectators at Keeneland for our Fall Meet.”

