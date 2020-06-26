Monticello woman killed in Western Kentucky crash

WICKLIFFE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A two-vehicle crash in Ballard County near Paducah in Western Kentucky claims the life of a Monticello woman.

According t the Kentucky State Police, the accident happened on KY 286 near the one-mile marker.

The KSP said 58-year-old Clayton L. Clark, of La Center, Ky., was eastbound on KY 286 in a 2001 Chevrolet Astro van while 63-year-old Neoma J. Jones, of Monticello, Ky., was westbound in a 2011 Ford Edge SUV.

As Clark was negotiating a left curve, he crossed the centerline and collided with Jones’ vehicle.

Jones’ passenger, Lisa C. Daniels, 51, also of Monticello, was asleep in the cargo area at the time of the collision.

Clark, Jones, and Daniels were transported to Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Ky. Clark and Jones were both airlifted from Jackson Purchase Medical Center to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.

Daniels died at the hospital.

KY 286 was shut down for approximately four hours in order for troopers to conduct a reconstruction.

Reconstructionist Det. Michael Robichaud is investigating the collision.

Kentucky State Police was assisted on scene by theBallard County Sheriff’s Office, Ballard County EMS, Ballard County Emergency Management, Ballard County Rescue, Wickliffe Fire Department, and the Bardwell Fire Department.