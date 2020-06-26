Mark the calendar: Road work to cause delays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – State transportation officials warn drivers to mark their calendars and travel routes now because road work will cause lane closures and traffic delays on several Fayette County roads in the next week.

Monday, June 29 through Tuesday, June 30 – 7 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. on Tuesday

New Circle Road/KY 4 – Outer Loop

a right/slow lane closure will be in effect between Colesbury Circle/Boardwalk (milepoint 10.015) and the Lexmark Overpass (milepoint 9.564)

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

Monday, June 29 – 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30 – 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Sulphur Well Pike/KY 39

alternating lane closures will be in effect between Pollard Pike (milepoint 1.735) and Watts Mill Road (milepoint 4.595)

Flaggers will be onsite to guide and direct motorists. Alternating lane closures will allow the traveling public to pass through the work zone.

Tuesday, June 30 – 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

North Cleveland Road/KY 1973

alternating lane closures will be in effect between Athens Boonesboro Road/KY 418 (milepoint 1.866)

and Winchester Road/US 60 (milepoint 7.600)

o motorists will be able to pass through the work zone

Wednesday, July 1 – 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

North Yarnallton Pike/KY 1977

alternating lane closures will be in effect between Old Frankfort Pike/KY 1681 (milepoint 0.000) and Spurr Road (milepoint 2.664)

o motorists will be able to pass through the work zone

The traveling public should expect delays, and utilize an alternate route if possible.