LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The great mask debate has become a social divide.

Opponents say there’s no proof wearing one stops the spread of the coronavirus.

Supporters say wearing the simple device is critical to getting the epidemic under control.

“It’s more polite than maybe effective,” was one of the comments we got taking to the streets of Lexington.

“It’s the kind of thing you don’t want to take a chance on it.”

Health officials say wearing the mask is more so for others, than yourself.

It might not keep you from getting the virus but it will help keep others safer.

“The mask is not for you. It’s for everyone else. The masks that other people are wearing, that’s to protect you,” says Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

So why is it such a debate?

“It’s annoying. It interferes with working out.”

“It’s a little funky to be wearing them out and about though.”

We’ve heard being required to wear them infringes on our freedoms,

and now people are getting acne from them, referred to as “maskne”.

“I get it. I don’t like wearing my mask. Whenever I can take it off when I’m in a private area, it’s fantastic,” says Hall.

Hall says the mask is a message to others that you care about them and their health.

So why is it being politicized?

“There’s a combination of many, many bureaucrats, health care people trying to do the right thing and not having enough information. Is it an overreaction? Maybe but we just don’t really know yet, that’s the thing,” says Jonathan Kern.

“I can’t really speak on why it’s being politicized, but it’s unfortunate because health and safety should matter to everyone, no matter which side of the aisle you’re on kind or who you vote for, no matter what you do in life,” says Hall.

Hall says he gets why there is confusion. The CDC initially said to not wear masks and now it’s just the opposite.

But he says that’s natural, as experts learn more about the virus recommendations will change.

And it doesn’t sound like mask-wearing is going away anytime soon.

“It very well could be part of the new normal and that’s what we have to do to get through COVID-19,” says Hall.

“Be careful, be courteous, be polite and we’ll all get through it together,” says Swetnam Nicholas.