Commerce Lexington to honor small businesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The year 2020 has certainly tested the strength and resilience of all businesses, but especially small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commerce Lexington Inc. wants to honor those businesses with the 2020 Salute to Small Business awards presented by Forcht Bank.

- Advertisement -

What’s New for 2020:

Commerce Lexington Inc. has streamlined the Salute to Small Business Awards application with a completely on-line format, removing some redundancy and allowing for better descriptions of the success of the businesses. The number of award categories has been reduced from eight to four. In addition, the number of employees for a business to be considered has been increased to under 150 employees (includes full-time or some combination of full- and part-time as indicated in the awards application).

How to Apply:

Related Article: Lexington Toy and Comic Con moved to May

Access the awards application on-line at www.commercelexington.com/salute-to-small-business.html or nominate a small business in our community that deserves to be recognized, and the Commerce Lexington Inc. team will contact the business with all the details on how to apply. The deadline to submit applications for the Salute to Small Business Awards is Monday, August 3, 2020.