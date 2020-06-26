Celebrities join rally for Breonna Taylor in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The message to convict the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor has been heard in Kentucky and across the country for weeks, but on Thursday, celebrities directly joined the movement in the heart of the state.

They addressed their message directly to Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

- Advertisement -

“We gotta understand a lot of people be silent in times like this,” said rapper Trae tha Truth. “If you’re silent, you’re just as guilty man.”

Several, including rapper Common, made promises to protect black women.

“I stand up for Black women because it was a Black woman who told me to say her name,” said Common. “Say her name. Breonna Taylor.”

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith, a mother of two, thanked the crowd for their continued support of Tamika Palmer, Breonna Taylor’s mother.

“One thing I want you to know, it does not go unseen – that the revolution and the fight stands on your shoulders,” said Smith.

One officer involved in Taylor’s death, Brett Hankinson, was formally fired this week, but two others are still on administrative re-assignment as the investigation continues. None have been charged.

Rapper MC Lyte took the stage and said it’s more than just a moment. It’s a movement, and it won’t stop until the officers are held accountable.

“Just like we’re here now, we’re going to be here in the aftermath as we celebrate those officers going down.”