Car burglary suspects get silly with stolen gun: Watch

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Car thieves have been causing a headache for Nicholasville Police.

The latest came in the Orchard subdivision with one involving a weapon, police said.

They are seeking the public’s help identifying the two people in this video.

The weapon is of particular concern. As the police noted, in the surveillance video the gun is pointed at each person several times.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Crowe at 859-885-9467.