Widespread testing finds COVID-19 outbreak at Stanford facility

STANFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s push to test every resident and staff member at nursing homes across the state is helping identify potential hotspots or the coronavirus and work toward containing its spread.

According to the Lincoln County Health Department, 36 people have tested positive at the Stanford Care and Rehab Center. Of those 32 are residents and four are employees.

Three are in the hospital, according to the Health Department.

The numbers could increase as more test results are received, the agency said.

The department is urging anyone who has come into contact with employees at the center to get tested for the coronavirus and self-quarantine for 14 days.