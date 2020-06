NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nicholasville Police are looking for a suspect in

the armed robbery of a convenience store early Thursday morning.

It happened at about 1 a.m. at the Circle K on Edgewood Drive, according to police.

The man in these pictures is the suspect, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jones at 859-885-9467.