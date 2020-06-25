State launches online background check system for day cares, schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A new online system will help child care providers and schools process staff background checks faster, expediting the process while ensuring the safety of Kentucky’s children, the state announced Thursday.

The Kentucky Department for Community Based Services, an agency of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, has launched its Child Abuse/Neglect (CAN) Payment and Verification online portal, which allows users to request a check of the CAN Registry electronically instead of via paper forms.

This improved process will help child care providers assess job applications more quickly and make staff and volunteer background checks easier for schools.

DCBS no longer will accept paper forms after July 31, 2020. Beginning Aug. 1, 2020, all CAN Registry checks must be submitted through the online system.

“Kentucky staff process thousands of background check requests every year, and expediting these through this online registry improves services to child care providers and schools while prioritizing the safety of our children,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Through the COVID-19 state of emergency, we have increased the use of digital services to better serve Kentuckians. This new child abuse registry check process is a step forward in technology and customer service.”

CHFS Secretary Eric Friedlander said the change makes the hiring process faster for providers and helps DCBS staff save time. It also updates administrative practices during the novel coronavirus 2019 pandemic.

“Our modernization of the CAN registry check is a win for everyone. Our staff will spend less time on paperwork and more time actually completing these checks and serving clients,” he said. “This change also protects customers from possible spread of COVID-19 with paperless and contactless submissions. The bottom line is that these background checks help keep children safe.”

The program and user instructions are on the Kentucky Online Gateway (KOG): https://kog.chfs.ky.gov/home/. DCBS has also sent instructions to child care providers.

Staff and volunteers at Kentucky child care providers, child caring agencies or public schools are required to have a clean background check on the Kentucky CAN Registry and registries from any other states of residence. DCBS performs these checks for $10 each.

DCBS completes thousands of CAN background checks each year. The old system could sometimes take weeks to complete. The new CAN Payment and Verification system can be completed in less than half the time.

Online application fields are mandatory, which will reduce or eliminate the chance of any applications being returned as incorrect/incomplete. No refunds can be given when forms are incorrect – a new application must be submitted.

Exceptions to the online-only ordering will be for individuals who do not have a Social Security number or during system outages or database upgrades. In these cases, individuals will still be required to submit the proper form to DCBS.