State formally issues Myrtle Beach advisory

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – After Gov. Andy Beshear raised the issue Wednesday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health has formally issued a coronavirus advisory for Kentucky residents who have traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C. during the past two weeks.

The guidance comes after Kentucky, West Virginia and some other states have begun tracking “hotspots” with the virus related to people who visited the popular resort town.

Myrtle Beach hotels reopened May 15 and access to state attractions opened May 22, which was followed by a rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

Preston County, W. Va., issued a health alert June 17 related to a cluster of COVID-19 cases noted in residents who recently had traveled to Myrtle Beach. A second cluster of cases in West Virginia was identified the following day.

According to Kentucky officials, a similar situation arose when a group traveled to Myrtle Beach June 11, returning June 14. At least nine members of the party tested positive for COVID-19.

Another cluster may be linked to a trip to Myrtle Beach the first week of June. An additional COVID-19-positive Kentucky resident was exposed during travel in mid-June to Myrtle Beach.

State health officials advise residents who have traveled to Myrtle Beach in the past two weeks to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

“If you or someone to whom you are close has been to Myrtle Beach in the past two weeks, please be aware that you have a good probability of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus,” said Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack. “Please avoid contact with those who are vulnerable, such as the elderly and anyone with significant medical conditions, including diabetes, obesity and heart disease.”

A recent traveler to Myrtle Beach should watch for the following:

A fever of 100.4 degrees or higher

Respiratory symptoms, such as shortness of breath or breathing difficulty

Loss of smell or taste

If any of these symptoms are present, the person should get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

DPH leadership stresses that exposure to COVID-19 is not limited to Myrtle Beach.

Multiple states have reported a rise in COVID-19 cases, and the guidance should be applied more broadly, including social situations where people gathered in numbers of 10 or greater and in situations where people are not observing recommended precautions, including practicing social distancing and wearing a cloth mask when in public or in groups.

Kentuckians should also practice thorough and frequent hand-washing.