LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There’s another cancelation due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Southland Jamboree will not hold two upcoming summer concerts.

The free weekly concert series takes place at the Moondance Amphitheater, featuring some of the region’s best bluegrass bands.

Jamboree organizers say they have canceled the July 2 and July 9 concerts but are still planning on having concerts later in the summer.