New coronavirus cases remain stable, some senior care rules eased

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky reported 280 new coronavirus cases as of 4 p.m. Thursday with eight deaths.

Meanwhile, visitation and some other activities at some senior care facilities can resume Monday, June 29.

The deaths pushed the state’s total since the outbreak began to 546 while the number of new cases rose to 14,617, according to the numbers released by Gov. Andy Beshear.

The deaths reported Thursday were a 69-year-old man from Christian County; a 63-year-old man from Fayette County; an 89-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man from Jefferson County; 84-, 90- and 93-year-old women from Shelby County; and an 81-year-old woman from Warren.

As of Thursday, there have been at least 375,636 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 3,719 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus, according to the governor’s release.

For information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

Thursday, Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander announced that starting Monday, June 29, the state will resume visitation at assisted living and personal care homes, group activities of 10 or fewer in facilities, communal dining and off-site appointments.

“Kentuckians have patiently awaited since March 6 for the opportunity to see loved ones in long-term care facilities again in person. We are pleased to say that plans are in place to ease back into certain activities,” said Friedlander, adding that resuming visitation and certain other activities will proceed without taking an eye off the threat that remains with COVID-19.

Starting July 15, visitation will resume in nursing homes and in Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities.