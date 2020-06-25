Missing 14-year-old sought in Harlan County

SMITH, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan is investigating a missing person case in Harlan County.

KSP received a call at approximately 8 Wednesday that a 14-year-old girl walked away from her residence in the Smith community of Harlan County on Highway 987 toward Martins Fork. Trooper Kevin Howard responded to the residence and began an investigation.

- Advertisement -

Shayla Renee Nikole Zunda is a 14-year-old girl with red hair below the shoulders. She is described as being 5-7, 146 pounds with hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and white t-shirt and black shoes. She left her residence on Highway 987 walking toward Martins Fork Lake.

Anyone with information should call 606-573-3131.