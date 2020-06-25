Kentucky Power makes donations to more groups

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The American Electric Power Foundation has donated an additional $36,000 to organizations supporting COVID-19 relief in Kentucky Power’s service area.

“We recognize the dedication of these service organizations in assessing and addressing the needs of our communities and are pleased to be able to provide this additional support,” said Kentucky Power President Brett Mattison.

Organizations receiving funding include:

— Save the Children, $10,000. This organization is assessing the needs of the community during the pandemic and adapting quickly to assist. In addition to providing meals and delivering food, the agency has provided diapers, baby wipes and educational materials.

— United Way, $11,232. The United Way has established a response fund to help 501c3 organizations that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

— Facing Hunger, $5,000. This agency serves food pantries in northeast Kentucky in Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence and Martin counties.

— God’s Pantry Food Bank,$10,000. This agency serves food pantries in southeastern Kentucky.

Earlier in the year, Kentucky Power and AEP Foundation contributed $60,000 for groups providing COVID-related assistance, plus a $50,000 contribution to the Team Kentucky Fund.

The AEP Foundation is funded by AEP and its utility operating units, including Kentucky Power. The Foundation focuses on improving lives through education from early childhood through higher education in the areas of science, technology, engineering, math and the environment, and by meeting basic needs for emergency shelter, affordable housing and the elimination of hunger. Kentucky Power, with headquarters in Ashland, provides electric service to approximately 165,000 customers in 20 eastern Kentucky counties.