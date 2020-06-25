Fayette County FFA students win regional honors

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (Press Release) – The FFA chapter from Locust Trace Agriscience Center produced several outstanding efforts in this year’s Bluegrass regional competition.

A team of ninth graders took first place in Conduct of Chapter Meetings after demonstrating their knowledge of parliamentary procedure, public speaking ability, and critical thinking skills.

Individual winners who also qualified for Kentucky’s 2020 state convention included:

Turf and Lawn Impromptu Speaking — Josh Roberts, senior at Tates Creek High School;

Prepared Public Speaking — Kennedy Little, junior at Bryan Station High School; and

Creed Speaking — Elyssa Spiggle, freshman at Henry Clay High School.

In addition, three students were regional runners-up in their respective categories:

Agricultural Mechanics Impromptu Speaking — Max Warnken, junior at Lafayette High School;

Nursery Impromptu Speaking — Ana Saunders, junior at Tates Creek; and

Extemporaneous Public Speaking — Whitney Evans, senior at Lafayette.

The Bluegrass Region FFA Day, which was set for March 18 at the University of Kentucky, adapted and went virtual in June because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Locust Trace students competed against teams from Boyle County High School and Madison Southern High School. This region ordinarily draws participants from FFA chapters in Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Estill, Fayette, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Powell, and Scott counties.