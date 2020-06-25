Employment numbers rebound slightly, still far behind 2019

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The employment picture across the region and state improved from April to May as the economy began the slow reopening from the coronavirus shutdown (see the numbers here May2020CountyCharts ).

But according to new state numbers, the economy has a long way to go before ctaching up to where it was last May.

Unemployment rates rose in all 120 Kentucky counties between May 2019 and May 2020, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Carlisle County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 5.4 percent. It was followed by Clinton County, 6.4 percent; Hickman County, 6.5 percent; Lyon County, 6.7 percent; Monroe County, 6.8 percent; Pendleton County, 7.2 percent; Todd and Woodford counties, 7.4 percent each; Crittenden County, 7.5 percent; and Robertson County, 7.6 percent.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 20.5 percent. It was followed by Marion County, 15.9 percent; Harlan County, 15.5 percent; Jackson County, 14.6 percent; Lewis County, 14.4 percent; Edmonson and Leslie counties, 14.2 percent each; Martin and Trimble counties, 14.1 percent each; and Hancock County, 14 percent.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes.

Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings.

Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 10.9 percent for May 2020, and 13 percent for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was released on June 18, 2020, and can be viewed at https://kentucky.gov/Pages/Activity-stream.aspx?n=EducationCabinet&prId=421.

In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working.

Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work.

They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.