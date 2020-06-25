Additional Lexington COVID-19 testing sites open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Additional testing in Lexington starts Thursday, June 25.

Earlier this week, Mayor Linda Gorton announced locations will be in the Cardinal Valley neighborhood to help deal with the disproprionate increase of caes in the hispanic and black communities.

Free testing at Cardinal Valley Elementary School is set for June 25 and June 26. Saturday, testing will move to Valley Park.

• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at Cardinal Valley Elementary, 218 Mandalay Road

• 2-8 p.m. Friday at Cardinal Valley Elementary

• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Valley Park, 2077 Cambridge Drive

There will be bilingual staff to assist. Mayor Gordon encourages everyone to get tested.