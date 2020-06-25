AA Highway-Grayson Spur improvements almost completed

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crews are almost finished with safety improvements that include a right-turn deceleration lane and new flashing beacons at the intersection of AA Highway — KY 9 — and Grayson Spur in Lewis County.

The project’s new traffic pattern at the Grayson Spur will be in place soon as early as Friday but certainly by next week, according to state transportation officials.

- Advertisement -

The changes at the intersection, which is southeast of Vanceburg, are part of an effort to improve safety along the accident-prone stretch of highway.

According to the state. the changes include:

Southbound traffic on the AA Highway (KY 9) from Vanceburg approaching the Grayson Spur (KY 9) will be able to merge right off the AA and curve around to merge southbound onto the Spur, while traffic headed east on AA (KY 10) toward Greenup can continue straight through the intersection.

approaching the Grayson Spur (KY 9) will be able to merge right off the AA and curve around to merge southbound onto the Spur, while traffic headed east on AA (KY 10) toward Greenup can continue straight through the intersection. Grayson Spur (KY 9) traffic approaching the AA intersection will benefit from new high-vis flashing beacons, as well as improved sight distance traffic stopped to turn left onto northbound AA toward Vanceburg can see better because approaching traffic will be out of the way in the new exit lane.

The project, which began in March through the Transportation Cabinet’s Highway Safety Improvement Program, was done under a $388,347.79 Transportation Cabinet HSIP contract awarded to ASL Excavating Inc.