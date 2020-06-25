RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Public Affairs) — Dr. Dannie Moore has been named the new Vice President for Strategic Initiatives and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Eastern Kentucky University (EKU).

He has more than 16 years of executive higher education administrative experience, including leadership roles in multicultural and student affairs.

Moore is an experienced university administrator familiar with Kentucky’s higher education system. He has spent the last nine years at Northern Kentucky University (NKU) where he currently serves as the Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs and Co-Interim Chief Student Affairs Officer.

“We had an outstanding pool of candidates following a nationwide search for this position, and Dr. Moore brings the ideal mix of qualifications and experience for this executive level role as a seasoned diversity, equity and inclusion practitioner,” commented EKU Interim President Dr. David McFaddin.

“Dr. Moore’s commitment to inclusive excellence and his experience in student affairs and broad campus-wide strategic initiatives make him an outstanding addition to our leadership team. We expect he will have an immediate and comprehensive impact on EKU and we look forward to welcoming him and his family to our campus and local community,” McFaddin added.

Moore’s appointment at EKU begins July 15.

Throughout his career at NKU, Moore was also the Senior Associate Dean for Student Inclusiveness and Associate Dean/Director of African American Programs and Services. He oversaw several programs focused on diversity and inclusion at NKU, including the Center for Student Inclusiveness, African American Student Initiatives, and Latino, LGBTQ and disability programs and services.

He held previous roles as the Assistant Director of Multicultural Affairs at the University of Texas at Arlington and has worked in residence life leadership at both Marquette University and Eastern Illinois University. Moore has taught courses in technology leadership and college orientation at NKU and taught a course in cross-cultural engagement at Marquette.

His career includes service on a wide range of strategic planning and advisory committees and numerous presentations on topics of diversity, implicit bias, race and identity.

“I champion innovative initiatives that increase recognition, understanding and value of diverse perspectives and backgrounds. Students, faculty and staff all benefit when universities commit to interactive and meaningful partnerships.” Moore said.” I am eager to make connections with EKU’s academic and co-curricular departments to develop a cohesive community of resources with all campus stakeholders.”

Moore holds a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership from NKU, a Master of Science in College Student Affairs from Eastern Illinois University and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the University of Wisconsin Parkside.