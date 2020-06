LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for three suspects who tried to break into a home.

The three were caught on home surveillance video.

According to Deputy Brad Mink and Sheriff John Root, it happened at about 5 a.m. June 14 at a home on Old Richmond Road — KY 3434 — about 1.5 miles northeast of London.

The three are shown in these photos. Anyone with information should call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department at 606-864-6600