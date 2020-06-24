UPDATE: Man wounded in shootout with KSP out of hospital, taken to jail

UPDATE: Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:30 p.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man accused of shooting another man, then getting shot during a standoff with law enforcement in Pulaski County in May, was released Tuesday from UK Hospital in Lexington and taken straight to jail in Pulaski County, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 51-year old Charles Wilson is charged with Attempted Murder; two counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree-Police Officer for allegedly shooting at Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputies; five counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree-Police Officer for allegedly shooting at Kentucky State Troopers.

Investigators say Wilson was wounded during a shootout with the KSP Special Response Team on May 18, 2020 during a day-long standoff.

Deputies say Wilson’s case will be presented to a Pulaski County Grand Jury where additional charges are anticipated.

Original story below:

SCIENCE HILL, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 51-year-old Pulaski County man in the Eubank community sustains

life-threatening injuries in a shoot out with Kentucky State Police and Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputies, according to the KSP.

The man, Charles Wilson, was taken to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital for treatment.

According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, just before 9 a.m., deputies were sent to Puncheon Creek Road for a gunshot victim. When deputies arrived, they learned a 68-year-old man had been shot and the shooter lived on Smith Ridge Spur Road.

The initial shooting victim apparently had come to Wilson’s home to see if a dog he’d found belonged the Wilson, who shot through the door, striking the victim, authorities said.

The victim was taken to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and later transferred to the University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment of his injuries, the sheriff said.

At about 9:30, deputies arrived at the suspect’s residence on Smith Ridge Spur Road and set up a perimeter at a mobile home where the suspect lived. Deputies attempted to contact the suspect with the loudspeakers on their cars, but the suspect would not respond, Speck said.

The suspect fired several shots from what appeared to be a small-caliber weapon, according to the sheriff.

At 11:15, the suspect shot out the passenger side window on the Sgt. Cory York’s patrol car. Fortunately, York was standing outside nearby but was not struck.

During this time, Speck, using another vehicle as cover, returned fire toward the suspect who was concealed inside the trailer with the barrel of what now appeared to be a high-powered rifle, pointed out the door.

Throughout the day, deputies using loudspeakers tried to get the suspect to surrender, but he would not. Deputies even allowed the suspect’s

family members to try to talk the suspect into coming out peacefully, but he would not respond to them either.

At 1:52 p.m., the suspect fired a shot out the back door in the direction of York, who returned fire.

This standoff continued for more than eight hours, with the suspect shooting multiple rounds at random intervals deputies and Kentucy State Police troopers.

Deputies also used tear gas as a less-lethal means to try to get

him to come out; however, the gas had seemed not to affect him, Speck said.

At 3:46 p.m., Speck turned over the scene to the Kentucky State Police’s Special Response Team to try to get the suspect to surrender. The Special Response Team has an armored vehicle that would make it safer to approach the mobile home.

During their attempts, the suspect brandished a firearm, and he was shot and wounded by the Special Response Team.

Shortly after that, the suspect was removed from the residence by the

Special Response Team. An ambulance from the Somerset/Pulaski County EMS, who had been stationed nearby since the incident started that morning, was summoned to come to the scene to treat the suspect.

He was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and later transferred to the University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment of his

injuries. He remains at the UK Hospital.

Felony warrants have been obtained for the suspect but could not be served on him, due to his medical condition, Speck said.

The initial shooting, where the 68-year-old man was shot by the suspect, is being investigated by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office will present this case to prosecutors for additional warrants.

The shooting investigation involving the Sheriff’s Office and the Special Response Team is being investigated by the State Police Post in London, Ky.

A search warrant was obtained and executed on the residence. Located during the search of the mobile home was a .270 large caliber rifle with scope, a .22 caliber rifle and a .380 handgun.

Several spent shell cases were located inside the residence as well as live

rounds. The Sheriff’s Office collected these as evidence.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by KSP Personnel, Kentucky Fish & Wildlife, Eubank Police Department, the Somerset Police Department, the Somerset/Pulaski EMS, the Eubank Fire Department, and Pulaski County Animal Control.

