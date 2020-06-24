Noted Hagyard vet, Transy alum named Keeneland safety director

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ/Press Release) – A noted veterinarian with deep roots in the region has been named the new safety director at Keeneland.

Dr. Stuart E. Brown II, who cared for an international clientele during his nearly 30-year career with Hagyard Equine Medical Institute in Lexington, was announced Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

“Dr. Stuart Brown is uniquely talented for the position of Equine Safety Director and to be a leader in enhancing safety practices at Keeneland and throughout racing,” Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason said. “During his career, his knowledge and expertise have been sought by horsemen around the world and by top industry and veterinary organizations alike. Stuart’s addition to the Keeneland team further deepens our commitment to the safety and welfare of horse and rider, and his position provides a platform that will benefit the entire horse industry.”

As equine safety director, Dr. Brown will lead the effort to develop, communicate and enforce safety and integrity policies for both racing and sales operations; review all racing-related accidents with the goal of prevention; assess relevant equine health and safety research; and proactively communicate best practices to the racing community and public, Keeneland administrators said in a statement.

His duties will encompass both Keeneland and The Thoroughbred Center.

“During my veterinary career, I have had the great fortune to work with some of the most dedicated horsemen and women in our industry,” Dr. Brown said. “I am proudest of these relationships, and those with my colleagues and the team at Hagyard, with whom I have collaborated to provide exemplary care to every horse touched along the way.

“Most recently, I have had the benefit of serving in several roles in racing alongside many of my racetrack practitioner colleagues, which has allowed me to gain an appreciation for their unique perspectives in the care of the racehorse. It is these experiences shared over time that form the foundation for me to embrace this new and exciting role as Keeneland’s Equine Safety Director,” he continued.

During his nearly 30-year practice with Hagyard Equine Medical Institute (formerly Hagyard-Davidson-McGee), first as an intern then as an associate veterinarian and a partner, Dr. Brown specialized in equine reproduction and ambulatory medicine.

With a primary focus on thoroughbreds, his areas of concentration included equine reproduction, foal evaluations, private/public purchase evaluations, herd health and preventative medicine, federally required import/export protocols and issues affecting the welfare and safety of equine racing athletes.

“Hagyard Equine Medical Institute is excited to support Dr. Brown in his new position as Equine Safety Director at Keeneland,” Dr. Ernie Martinez with Hagyard said. “Dr. Brown has been an integral part of Hagyard’s history and success since he started as an intern in 1991, and with the support of the Hagyard veterinary team, he has cared for some of our sports’ most successful racehorses.

“We at Hagyard know Dr. Brown will bring his diverse network of connections and his experience as a veterinarian and as a horse owner to his new position,” Martinez said. “We look forward to seeing the positive changes and innovation he can drive in our industry.”

Dr. Brown’s memberships and affiliations include the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP), Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association (KVMA), Kentucky Association of Equine Practitioners (KAEP), Society for Theriogenology and Kentucky Thoroughbred Farm Managers’ Club.

His recent appointments include serving as chairman of the Gluck Equine Research Foundation, trustee for the AVMA Insurance Trust, AAEP delegate to the AVMA House of Delegates, director of the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association (KTA) and Kentucky Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association (KTOB), member of the AAEP’s Public Policy and Welfare Council, AAEP liaison to the Thoroughbred Safety Coalition, board chairman of the University of Kentucky Equine Analytical Chemistry Laboratory and a member of The Jockey Club.

Dr. Brown previously served as a commissioner for the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC), chairman of the KHRC’s Equine Drug Research Council and president of the KVMA, as well as a committee member of the AAEP Racing Committee (and subcommittee chair for issues pertaining to the Horse Racing Integrity Act) and the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Advisory Committee.

Born and raised in Central Kentucky, Dr. Brown completed his undergraduate work at Transylvania University in Lexington, and earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Tuskegee University.

He also owns and operates a thoroughbred breeding, racing and sport horse farm in Versailles, Ky.