Mr., Miss Kentucky Basketball to air online Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation will present the first-ever virtual Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony at 5 p.m. eastern time Sunday, June 28.

Hosts Christi Thomas and Brian Milam, joined by with William Warfield from prepspin.com, will present awards including the Ralph Beard Award, Founders Coaching Award, KY All-Star Hall of Fame Inductees, Bill Keightley Award, Donna Murphy Award, Wah Wah Jones Award, the Regular Season Stats Awards and the official presentation of the 2020 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball.

Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation staff will present both recipients with a trophy, a yard sign depicting their ring and the Kentucky All-Stars #1 jersey at their homes LIVE to conclude the event.

Questions for the recipients can be submitted by the public or media by commenting on the facebook live stream of the event on the Mr. and Miss KY Basketball Award Ceremony official facebook page.

In addition to hosting the virtual event, the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation is hosting an online auction which is LIVE now and ends at 10 PM (EDT) on Sunday, June 28.

To view the auction visit www.givergy.us/MrandMissKYBball.

The funds raised go to support the mission and work of the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation.

Watch Live Stream on PREPSPIN