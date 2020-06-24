Man assaults girlfriend, leaves her on side of road: Sheriff

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 50-year-old Manchester man is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree domestic assault for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and leaving her unconscious on the side of the road.

Thomas Leslie Baker was arrested at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after he returned to the scene on Rockcastle River Forestry Road about 10 miles north of London, according to Laurel County Sheriff John Root.

Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Edwards, Det. James Sizemore, Det. Bryon Lawson, Deputy Brad Mink, and Det. Kevin Berry were sent to the area in response to a call of a woman found unconscious on the roadside.

While waiting for an ambulance to arrive, the deputies spotted a possible suspect car, driven by Baker, leaving the area, Root said in a statement.

Investigators learned Baker allegedly had assaulted his girlfriend, left her on the roadside and drove 10 miles to London before turning around and returning to the area where he found another person attempting to help her, the sheriff said.

Baker then allegedly attempted to leave the area a second time but was stopped by Sizemore, according to the sheriff.

The 47-year-old woman from Manchester was treated at the scene Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County along with London–Laurel County Rescue Squad, and was airlifted to UK Medical Center in Lexington for treatment of serious injuries, Root said.

East Bernstadt Volunteer Department assisted at the scene.