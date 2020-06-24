UPDATE: Man dies from gunshot wounds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man shot at a Lexington motel Tuesday morning died from his injuries.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn identified the victim as 40-year-old James Adroiunt White, of Lexington.

He was pronounced dead at 10:43 a.m. at UK Medical Center, a little more than an hour after the shooting, according to Ginn, who released the details Wednesday morning.

White died from a gunshot wound suffered at 750 Newtown Pike, the address of the Motel 6. The shooting happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The death has been ruled a homicide.

No word yet on suspects or motive in the shooting, as police continue to investigate.

