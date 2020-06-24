Kentucky Democratic Party calls for pandemic voting methods to be used again in Nov.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)-The Kentucky Democratic Party says it wants to see mail-in voting and no-excuse early voting again in the November election.

“Holding an election in the middle of a global pandemic is a complicated and difficult process. I think everyone involved should be proud of the results today. Thanks to Gov. Andy Beshear, we had massively expanded mail-in voting and no-excuse early voting for the first time in history, and the result was record-breaking voter turnout. We look forward to continued mail-in and no-excuse early voting for the November election with the hope that today’s election can better inform the process for number and location of polling places.

While we won’t fully know the results of today’s primary until June 30, one thing is clear: Kentucky Democrats are engaged, excited, and ready to make their voices heard this November,” Ben Self, chair of the Kentucky Democratic Party, said.