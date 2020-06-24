Franklin County man arrested on child porn charges

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 63-year-old Franklin County man is charged with child pornography.

Tim Riggs was arrested Wednesday as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation after he was suspected of distributing and possessing prepubescent child sexual abuse material online, according to the Kentucky State Police.

- Advertisement -

His home in Frankfort was searched Wednesday and computers and other items were seized for analysis, the KSP said.

Riggs is charged with five counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and six counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations.

This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education. The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.