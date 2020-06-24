Fayette names three new elementary principals

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (Press Release) – New principals have been selected for three elementary schools, announced Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk, leaving just one school leadership post open in the district.

Named Wednesday were:

John Moore, new principal of Ashland Elementary School

Michael Jones, new principal of Mary Todd Elementary School

Ebony Hutchinson, new principal at William Wells Brown Elementary School

“I have had the opportunity to speak with John, Michael and Ebony

individually and learn more about their leadership journeys and visions for their new roles,” Caulk said. “Each of them impressed me for different reasons, but they share a passion for serving all students at high levels and feel a sense of urgency to meet the moral imperatives facing our district. I believe each of them is up to the challenge of leading in these uncertain times.”

Moore has eight years of experience in education, having started his professional career teaching special education at Booker T. Washington Elementary.

After four years in the classroom, he was hired a PBIS Coach and Administrative Dean at Coventry Oak Elementary. Since 2019, he has also worked with teachers throughout Fayette County Public Schools as a safe crisis management trainer.

Moore holds a bachelor’s degree in art history from the University of Louisville, a master’s degree in teaching from Midway College and studied instructional leadership at Georgetown College, where he earned his principal certification.

“I am extremely excited for Mr. Moore as he joins the district’s leadership team with a focus on sustaining, renewing, and elevating Ashland’s rich appreciation for academic excellence and integration of the Arts,” said Elementary School Chief Faith Thompson, who oversees the school.

“A consummate professional who brings a wealth of educational experiences, Mr. Moore has many strengths including his warm presence and passion for students, families and their success. His ability to develop authentic and trusting relationships with faculty and staff will make his transition seamless and his balanced, distributive leadership approach demonstrates his value and dedication to all,” Thompson added.

Jones started his professional career as a counselor for the Hope Hill

Children’s Home and later accepted his first teaching job at Western High School in Jefferson County. He joined Fayette County Public Schools in 2011, and taught science for seven years at The Learning Center and Southern Middle School prior to being named the behavior interventionist at The Learning Center.

Since 2018 he has also worked with Bluegrass Community and Technical College as the Academic Coordinator for their Upward Bound Program. He joined the team at Mary Todd Elementary last fall as the professional growth and effectiveness coach.

Jones earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary science education with an emphasis in biology and a master’s degree in secondary school counseling from Morehead State University, and holds principal certification from Western Kentucky University.

“Mr. Jones is a 26-year veteran educator who has served students and families from rural, urban and suburban communities and has a history of forming phenomenal relationships with students, faculty, staff, parents, families and community,” said Thompson, who oversees Mary Todd. “His personality – full of warmth and sincerity – will serve the diverse community at Mary Todd Elementary well. Above all, he is a servant leader who aims to make all feel valued, appreciated and accomplished and he will lead Mary Todd into the next era of education by using innovation, creativity, and vision.”

Hutchinson has 16 years of experience in the field of education, having

started her career as a primary teacher in the Shelby County Public Schools, where she also served a district instructional elementary math coach and instructional coach.

She joined the Fayette County Public Schools in 2013 as a curriculum coach at Garden Springs Elementary before moving to the role of professional growth and effectiveness coach at The Academy for Leadership at Millcreek Elementary School. Hutchinson holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Kentucky State University, and a master’s degree in educational leadership as well as her principal certification from the University of Kentucky.

“Ms. Hutchinson is a transformational educator who loves and cares deeply about the success of all kids and brings the experience of having contributed to the turnaround of a school similar to William Wells Brown,” said Thompson, who oversees the school. “A highly effective educator with a proven track record of success. Ms. Hutchinson understands the issues of equity, access and opportunity that need be afforded to students and will work in full collaboration with community partners to utilize existing resources. Instructional Leadership is one of many strengths Ms. Hutchinson brings to her new position and is dedicated and committed to living in the classrooms and working alongside teachers to ensure student success”

All three will officially assume their duties on July 1, 2020.