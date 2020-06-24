Congressman Andy Barr thanks supporters for victory and condolences for loss of his wife

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Congressman Andy Barr thanked supporters Tuesday night not only for their votes to keep him in Congress, but also for their kind thoughts after the sudden death of his wife last week.

“I have been lifted up and blessed by the gifts of healing prayer since the passing of my wife, Carol, last week. Those selfless and loving prayers have sustained me, my daughters and our family during this time of grief — and put us on the path to healing.

- Advertisement -

Tonight, I have been blessed to have the trust and support of voters, who have nominated me to serve the people of Kentucky’s 6th District in the United States Congress,” Barr said.