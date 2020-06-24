Check absentee ballot status online

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky voters can now check the status of their absentee ballot online.

The Kentucky State Board of Elections has added a page to their website to see if an absentee ballot made it back to the county clerk’s office.

You will be prompted for your first and last name as well as your date of birth.

The website says the site “will verify your voter record and if you have requested an Absentee Ballot”. Additionally, the “results may show multiple voters, if so, select yourself to see your record”.

The website also includes the following disclaimer:

“The information provided on this page was provided by you, the voter. If the information appears to be incorrect or there is an error, please visit GoVoteKY.com to update your registration OR contact your County Clerk.”

Click HERE to check your absentee ballot status.