BUSINESS NOTES: Madison food grant; St. Joseph awards

Spectrum awards $5,000 to God’s Outreach Madison County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Spectrum announced Wednesday it will award God’s Outreach Madison County Food Bank with a $5,000 Spectrum Employee Community Grant.

The funds will be used to provide food to area youths who are struggling during these uncertain times.

Mandy Agee, God’s Outreach Madison County Hunger assistant director, said the Richmond area has been hit hard by the impacts of COVID-19, and the organization has seen an increase in the number of those requesting food.

“This grant from Spectrum will help us achieve our goal to ensure every child has enough to eat which will allow them to fulfill their potential. It is hard for a child to focus on academics and their future when their only thought is where their next meal is coming from,” she said.

“God’s Outreach Madison County Food Bank is an important organization that works to feed our area’s hungry. I want to thank Spectrum for stepping up and supporting those in need,” said Kentucky Sen. Jared Carpenter.

Introduced in 2019, Spectrum Employee Community Grants provide funding to local nonprofits throughout the company’s 41-state service area.

Recipients deliver critical social services, helping under-served residents meet basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, job training and neighborhood safety.

Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s 98,000 U.S. employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.

Saint Joseph hands out Daisy, Bee Awards

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Saint Joseph Hospital recently named its Daisy Award and Bee Award winners for the third quarter.

Devan Stratton, RN, 4A, Medical Surgical Unit, of Lawrenceburg, and Jessica Sparks,

RN, market-based float nurse, Critical Care, of Lexington, received the Daisy Award for their exceptional patient care.

Paul Lear, patient care assistant, 6th floor, Ortho Spine Unit, of Nicholasville, and Jennifer Lawill, unit secretary/patient care assistant, 4A, Medical Surgical Unit, of Mount Sterling, received the Bee Award for their outstanding service.

The Daisy Award is a nationwide program that celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses every day. Saint Joseph Hospital is proud to be a Daisy Award Partner, recognizing a nurse with this special honor every quarter.

This quarter, Devan Stratton and Jessica Sparks were nominated for the Daisy Award by their colleagues, as well as Saint Joseph Hospital patients and their families.

“Devan cares for her patients like they are her family members and does her best to make sure they have what they need, even if it puts her behind,” said one of Stratton’s colleagues. “She once promised a patient that she would attend church with them. Even after going on maternity leave, Devan still fulfilled her promise and attended church with her patient. She is an example of a great nurse and someone I would want as my nurse!”

“Jessica is an extremely good nurse,” said the family member of one patient. “I appreciate her attention to detail in caring for my mom, as well as her bedside manners. Her skills and kindness put me at ease that my mom was being well cared for. Jessica was not only an advocate for her, but she was an advocate for me and my concerns as well, being my mom’s only caregiver. I sincerely appreciate Jessica taking the time to listen and validate my concerns, despite her busy patient workload.”

Similar to the Daisy Award, the Bee Award is a program that honors Saint Joseph Hospital’s nursing support staff – patient care assistants, health unit coordinators, transporters and other technicians – who go above and beyond in service, care and compassion.

The Bee Award celebrates unsung heroes who work directly with patients in support of nurses that go Beyond Exceptional Expectations (BEE).

This quarter, Jennifer Lawill and Paul Lear were nominated for the Bee Award by their colleagues, as well as Saint Joseph Hospital patients and their families.

“Jennifer is excellent as a unit secretary and with patient care,” said one of Lawill’s colleagues. “She is compassionate and gentle with patients, and is good at recognizing changes in patients and immediately notifying the nurses. She really cares about our patients and works hard to assist them. I would be glad if my family were here and she cared for them!”

“Paul is always working hard to help his patients,” said one of Lear’s colleagues. “He is stellar at following safety standards, such as using gait belt on all patients. Paul consistently has a supportive rapport with patients, which puts over-anxious patients at ease, improving their care and comfort. He clearly communicates any issues to nurses, therapy and leadership to continually improve our patient satisfaction. Patients often ask for Paul. He goes above and beyond constantly works extra whenever needed.”