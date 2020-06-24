Bruns named controller at Campbellsville University

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (Press Release) – Tracy Bruns, director of accounting services, will assume the title of controller, the official role of chief accountant, for Campbellsville University beginning July 1.

“She has a strong work ethic and exceptional integrity. She is a trusted leader on campus with a passion for non-profit accounting,” said Tim Judd, vice president for finance/chief financial officer. “Those qualities are critical for the controller role as the chief accounting officer of the university. I’m very excited to continue working alongside her as we effectively manage the resources of the university.”

Bruns has been with the university since 2003. She has a bachelor of science in business administration with an accounting emphasis from Sam Houston State University. Bruns is also a licensed certified public accountant.

She has six years of experience in public accounting and 25 years’ experience in non-profit accounting in higher education.

Bruns is married to Dr. Eric Bruns, professor of psychology at Campbellsville University, and they have two children, Geoff and Alex.

