Adams praises election, blasts Clinton, critics

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Secretary of State Michael Adams called out critic’s of Tuesday’s Kentucky primary, most notably former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who he called on to apologize to the state and those responsible for running the elections.

The comments were part of a long statement issued by Adams that largely praised the way Tuesday’s voting went.

He took aim at “vacuous celebrities who spout off false information” and “undermine confidence in our system.”

“This is even worse and more unforgivable coming from persons of supposed stature like Hillary Clinton, who clearly know better,” he said, continuing, “I call on Hillary Clinton to apologize to the citizens of Kentucky, and to our public officials of both parties who worked so hard to ensure an election that was safe, and that was better orchestrated than the simultaneous election in Hillary Clinton’s ‘home state’ of New York.”

New York’s primaries also were Tuesday.

In a tweet in response to a Washington Post summary that noted Kentucky would have less than 200 precincts, instead of the normal 3,700, Clinton said, “This is voter suppression…We need to restore the Voting Rights Act.

While condemning Clinton, a favorite political target of conservative Republicans, open At the same time, Adams praised former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for her comments about Kentucky’s elections.

“I thank Stacey Abrams for speaking truth to power and I hope her comments restore faith in our system that Hillary Clinton and others have done so much to damage,” he stated.

Some critics have said Tuesday’s system limited people from voting because many counties had only one voting precinct. But most reported no problems. Only Fayette County had long waits.

Meanwhile, turnout set records even before the number of in-person votes cast Tuesday are tallied.

A total 762,234 by-mail ballots were requested and by noon Wednesday, 604,984 had been returned, according to Adams’ office. Another 110,339 people voted in-person absentee before Tuesday under the state’s no-excuse absentee voting which was allowed this year.

The state also had 2,039 overseas and military absentee ballots, according to Adams’ office.

Adams’ full statement is below:

“Today I’m proud of all Kentucky officials who came together across party lines to ensure a safe and successful election. I’m proud of the resilient Kentucky voters who refused to let a virus disenfranchise them. While in so many categories Kentucky remains near the bottom, today Kentucky is first in something – conducting elections, even under extreme circumstances, and exhibiting grace under pressure.

There remain significant threats to our elections, and for that matter, our civic cohesion. Beyond cyber threats, beyond election fraud, the greatest threat to our elections is a lack of public confidence. Despite my tireless efforts to restore public confidence in the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office, and to enhance both the ease and the integrity of our election system, certain people outside our state have aggressively pushed a false, culturally bigoted narrative that paints Kentucky as a racist backwater that suppresses the votes of African-Americans. These cynics do so to raise money for their organizations, to sell more tickets or albums, or to attempt to remain politically relevant.

Make no mistake: this sort of misinformation is a direct threat to Kentucky’s elections.

I commend Governor Beshear and representatives of the Kentucky Democratic Party and Kentucky NAACP for speaking out against this vicious lie. I hope their courage in doing so encouraged African-Americans to vote in this primary election.

