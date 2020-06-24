6-year-old found dead in bathtub

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A mother finds her 6-year-old son dead in the bathtub.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Lt. Chris Edwards is investigating the incident, which was reported at about 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home on KY 1006 just south of London.

The child was found by his mother, who called 911.

The child was pronounced dead by the Laurel County Coroner’s office and appears to have drowned in the tub, Root said in a statement.

An autopsy is scheduled in Frankfort on Wednesday.

Assisting at the scene for the Laurel County Sheriff’s office were: Sgt. John Inman, K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler, Deputy Hunter Disney, Deputy Justin Taylor, Deputy Brad Mink, and Deputy Jamie Etherton. Also assisting was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, the Laurel County Coroner’s office, and social services.