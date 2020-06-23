Texas man charged in connection with body in container in lake

PARIS, Tenn. (WTVQ) – A joint investigation across three states has resulted in the arrest of a Texas man in connection with a body found floating in a container during the weekend in Kentucky Lakealong the Tennessee and Kentucky state line in western Kentucky.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 60-year-old Jeffery Rogers, of Arlington, Texas, used a boat rented in Paris, Tenn., to dispose of the body in the Kentucky Lake.

Monday, agents signed arrest warrants in Henry County in Tennessee against Rogers for one count of abuse of a corpse and one count of tampering with evidence.

Tuesday afternoon, Rogers was arrested on those charges by Texas Rangers in Fort Worth, Texas.

His bond is set at $1,000,000 and he awaits extradition to Tennessee. The homicide investigation remains active and ongoing.

On Monday, at the request of 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, TBI Agents joined the investigation of a woman’s body discovered in a plastic container found floating in the Kentucky Lake just north of the Tennessee state line, Saturday night.

An autopsy was performed by the Kentucky State Medical Examiner and the cause of death was ruled homicide.

A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Rangers resulted in the arrest.