Polls open for Primary Election Day: What you need to know

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Polls are open across Kentucky. Tuesday, June 23 is Primary Election Day in Kentucky and voting will look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

State officials pushed the primary back by more than a month because of the pandemic. Also, all registered voters had the option of requesting a mail-in ballot.

While some precincts may begin reporting results Tuesday after polls close, official election results for the state will not be posted until June 30.

Ballots must be postmarked by June 23 to be counted. According to Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, if you have not mailed in your absentee ballot you can also drop it off at Kroger Field between Gates 10 and 11 on Tuesday. Fayette County has one voting location open for in-person voting at Kroger Field from 6 a.m. until 6 pm.

Parking is available in the Blue Lot. While not required, election officials ask you wear a mask inside Kroger Field for everyones safety.

If you need special accommodations you can make an appointment to vote at the Lexington Senior Center as well by calling 859-253-3344 to schedule one in advance.

All voters must produce identification or be known by a precinct officer prior to voting. Acceptable types of ID are personal acquaintance of precinct officer, driver’s license, Social Security card, county issued identification card approved in writing by the State Board of Elections, U.S. government-issued identification card, Kentucky state government-issued identification card with picture, credit card, or another form of ID containing both picture and signature.

Lextran will run a free shuttle for voters from the Transit Center to Kroger Field. There will be no passenger pick-up or drop-off along the route. The shuttle will run every 15 to 20 minutes. The last shuttle will depart Kroger Field at 6:45 p.m.

You can view a sample ballot by county HERE.

ABC36 will have continuing coverage on Primary Election Day throughout the day on-air and online.